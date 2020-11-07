Comparing Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) & Kona Grill (NYSE:KONAQ)

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) and Kona Grill (OTCMKTS:KONAQ) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Chipotle Mexican Grill has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kona Grill has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Chipotle Mexican Grill and Kona Grill’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chipotle Mexican Grill $5.59 billion 6.64 $350.16 million $14.05 94.39 Kona Grill $156.94 million 0.00 -$31.97 million N/A N/A

Chipotle Mexican Grill has higher revenue and earnings than Kona Grill.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Chipotle Mexican Grill and Kona Grill, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chipotle Mexican Grill 0 16 16 1 2.55 Kona Grill 0 0 0 0 N/A

Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus price target of $1,312.97, suggesting a potential downside of 1.00%. Given Chipotle Mexican Grill’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Chipotle Mexican Grill is more favorable than Kona Grill.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.0% of Chipotle Mexican Grill shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Chipotle Mexican Grill shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 31.5% of Kona Grill shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Chipotle Mexican Grill and Kona Grill’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chipotle Mexican Grill 4.08% 16.70% 5.38% Kona Grill N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Chipotle Mexican Grill beats Kona Grill on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 2,580 restaurants in the United States; 39 international Chipotle restaurants; and 3 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

About Kona Grill

Kona Grill, Inc. owns and operates upscale casual restaurants under the Kona Grill brand name. As of April 30, 2019, it operated 27 full-service restaurants in the United States. On April 30, 2019, Kona Grill, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. The company is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

