Comparing Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) & Microchip Technology (OTCMKTS:MCHP)

Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) and Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Transphorm and Microchip Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Transphorm 0 0 0 0 N/A Microchip Technology 0 5 19 1 2.84

Microchip Technology has a consensus target price of $124.57, suggesting a potential downside of 0.57%. Given Microchip Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Microchip Technology is more favorable than Transphorm.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.2% of Microchip Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Microchip Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Transphorm and Microchip Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Transphorm N/A N/A N/A Microchip Technology 12.23% 24.31% 7.67%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Transphorm and Microchip Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Transphorm N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Microchip Technology $5.27 billion 6.00 $570.60 million $5.18 24.19

Microchip Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Transphorm.

Summary

Microchip Technology beats Transphorm on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Transphorm

Transphorm, Inc. designs and manufactures gallium nitride (GaN) field effect transistors. It offers products for various high-voltage power conversion applications, such as server/storage products, PV inverters, automotive products, and motor control. The company offers products through sales representatives and distributors in the Americas, the EMEA, Japan, China and ASEAN, Korea, and Taiwan. Transphorm, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Goleta, California.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications. It also provides development tools that enable system designers to program microcontroller products for specific applications; field-programmable gate array (FPGA) products; and analog, power, interface, mixed signal, and timing products comprising power management, linear, mixed-signal, high-voltage, thermal management, discrete diodes and metal oxide semiconductor field effect transistors (MOSFETS), radio frequency (RF), drivers, safety, security, timing, USB, Ethernet, wireless, and other interface products. In addition, the company offers memory products consisting of serial electrically erasable programmable read-only memory, serial flash memories, parallel flash memories, serial static random access memories, and serial electrically erasable random access memories for the production of very small footprint devices; and licenses its SuperFlash embedded flash and Smartbits one time programmable NVM technologies to foundries, integrated device manufacturers, and design partners for use in the manufacture of microcontroller products, gate array, RF, analog, and neuromorphic compute products that require embedded non-volatile memory, as well as provides engineering services. Further, it offers wafer foundry and assembly and test subcontracting manufacturing services; and aerospace and timing systems products, application specific integrated circuits, and complex programmable logic devices. Microchip Technology Incorporated was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

