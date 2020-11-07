Comparing Umami Sustainable Seafood (OTCMKTS:UMAM) & AquaBounty Technologies (OTCMKTS:AQB)

Umami Sustainable Seafood (OTCMKTS:UMAM) and AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Umami Sustainable Seafood and AquaBounty Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Umami Sustainable Seafood N/A N/A N/A AquaBounty Technologies -11,050.81% -36.77% -30.50%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Umami Sustainable Seafood and AquaBounty Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Umami Sustainable Seafood N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A AquaBounty Technologies $190,000.00 669.66 -$13.23 million ($0.66) -6.00

Umami Sustainable Seafood has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AquaBounty Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Umami Sustainable Seafood and AquaBounty Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Umami Sustainable Seafood 0 0 0 0 N/A AquaBounty Technologies 0 0 3 0 3.00

AquaBounty Technologies has a consensus price target of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 13.64%. Given AquaBounty Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AquaBounty Technologies is more favorable than Umami Sustainable Seafood.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.6% of AquaBounty Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of AquaBounty Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Umami Sustainable Seafood has a beta of 113.3, indicating that its stock price is 11,230% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AquaBounty Technologies has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AquaBounty Technologies beats Umami Sustainable Seafood on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Umami Sustainable Seafood

Umami Sustainable Seafood Inc. engages in the fishing, farming, and sale of Bluefin Tuna for sushi and sashimi markets in Japan and internationally. It owns and operates Kali Tuna, an Atlantic Bluefin Tuna farming operation located in the Adriatic Sea off the coast of Croatia; and Baja Aqua Farms, a Pacific Bluefin Tuna farming operation located in the Pacific Ocean off Baja California, Mexico. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in San Diego, California.

About AquaBounty Technologies

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. develops and markets products to enhance productivity in land-based aquaculture. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc. and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. in June 2004. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts.

