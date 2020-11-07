Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Position Lessened by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. decreased its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,785 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $6,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 530.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 81.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAG opened at $36.07 on Friday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $22.83 and a one year high of $39.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.40 and its 200-day moving average is $35.60. The company has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.90.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is a boost from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

CAG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.07.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

