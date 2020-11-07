Contrasting Lifestyle International (OTCMKTS:LFSYY) & Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY)

Lifestyle International (OTCMKTS:LFSYY) and Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Lifestyle International and Schneider Electric S.E.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lifestyle International N/A N/A N/A Schneider Electric S.E. N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Lifestyle International has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Schneider Electric S.E. has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Lifestyle International and Schneider Electric S.E., as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lifestyle International 0 0 0 0 N/A Schneider Electric S.E. 0 4 7 0 2.64

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Schneider Electric S.E. shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lifestyle International and Schneider Electric S.E.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lifestyle International $451.96 million 2.64 $241.25 million $4.02 4.94 Schneider Electric S.E. $30.07 billion 2.53 $2.70 billion $1.18 22.75

Schneider Electric S.E. has higher revenue and earnings than Lifestyle International. Lifestyle International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Schneider Electric S.E., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Schneider Electric S.E. beats Lifestyle International on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lifestyle International

Lifestyle International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates mid to upper-end department stores and other retailing formats in Hong Kong. The company operates its stores under the SOGO brand. It owns and operates two SOGO department stores that offer daily necessities and luxury products, as well as personal care services. The company is also involved in the provision of property development, investment, and management, as well as hotel investment services; and restaurant and club operation, advertising, and financing activities. Lifestyle International Holdings Limited was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong.

About Schneider Electric S.E.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures. The company also provides access control, building management, fire and security, network infrastructure and connectivity, power monitoring and control, power quality and power factor correction, sensor, valve and valve actuator, variable speed drive and soft starter, and video management system products. In addition, it offers feeder automation and grid automation and SCADA software products, medium voltage switchgears and transformers, outdoor equipment, power monitoring and control products, protection relays, substation automation products, and switchgear components. Further, the company provides data center software, IT power distribution products, prefabricated data center modules, racks and accessories, security and environmental monitoring products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and uninterruptible power supply (UPS) products. Additionally, it offers electrical protection and control products, home automation and security products, installation materials and systems, light switches and electrical sockets, network infrastructure and connectivity products, and UPS. It also provides industrial automation and control products; energy access products, such as collective solutions and home systems; and solar and energy storage products. The company was founded in 1836 and is headquartered in Rueil-Malmaison, France.

