Contrasting UMC (OTCMKTS:UMCN) & Goosehead Insurance (OTCMKTS:GSHD)

UMC (OTCMKTS:UMCN) and Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.9% of Goosehead Insurance shares are held by institutional investors. 16.8% of UMC shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 63.4% of Goosehead Insurance shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

UMC has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Goosehead Insurance has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for UMC and Goosehead Insurance, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UMC 0 0 0 0 N/A Goosehead Insurance 0 1 1 0 2.50

Goosehead Insurance has a consensus target price of $105.00, indicating a potential downside of 13.83%. Given Goosehead Insurance’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Goosehead Insurance is more favorable than UMC.

Profitability

This table compares UMC and Goosehead Insurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UMC N/A N/A N/A Goosehead Insurance 7.88% -31.98% 8.83%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares UMC and Goosehead Insurance’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UMC N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Goosehead Insurance $77.49 million 57.45 $3.57 million $0.22 553.86

Goosehead Insurance has higher revenue and earnings than UMC.

Summary

Goosehead Insurance beats UMC on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UMC

UMC, Inc. provides medical insurance claims coding and processing, electronic medical records storage, chargemaster review, pricing comparison, and accounts receivable management services to healthcare providers. Its customers primarily include hospitals, medical clinics, and physician practitioners in the United States. The company was formerly known as United Medicorp, Inc. and changed its name to UMC, Inc. in May 2007. UMC, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Pampa, Texas.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc. operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 614 operating franchises. Goosehead Insurance, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Westlake, Texas.

