Credit Suisse Group Boosts Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Price Target to $79.00

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $77.00 to $79.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, AR Network reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

EMR has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Sunday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They set a buy rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Stephens assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.65.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $70.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $41.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.52. Emerson Electric has a 12-month low of $37.75 and a 12-month high of $78.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.53.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 54.20%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,413,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,189,159,000 after buying an additional 2,332,236 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 26.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,058,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $561,900,000 after buying an additional 1,868,940 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 44.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,666,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $475,580,000 after buying an additional 2,349,909 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 29.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,522,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,501,000 after buying an additional 1,019,061 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 742.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,683,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,487,000 after buying an additional 3,246,204 shares during the period. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

