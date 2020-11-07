Credit Suisse Group Increases The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Price Target to $24.00

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MOS. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Mosaic from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on The Mosaic from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on The Mosaic from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Mosaic from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded The Mosaic from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $20.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.92.

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $16.89 on Wednesday. The Mosaic has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $22.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of -5.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.83.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The Mosaic had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The Mosaic’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Mosaic will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MOS. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in The Mosaic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in The Mosaic by 964.1% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in The Mosaic by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in The Mosaic by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in The Mosaic by 1,989.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

