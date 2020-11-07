Credit Suisse Group Raises Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Price Target to $240.00

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $198.00 to $240.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RACE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $180.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ferrari from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ferrari from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Ferrari in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $207.20.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Ferrari stock opened at $208.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 3.97. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $127.73 and a 1 year high of $208.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $185.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.80.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.92. The company had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.21 million. Ferrari had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ferrari will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RACE. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 883,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,819,000 after acquiring an additional 105,417 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 181,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,951,000 after acquiring an additional 9,437 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 486.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.28% of the company’s stock.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

Featured Article: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.