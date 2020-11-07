Critical Review: Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) & Sears (NYSE:SHLDQ)

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) and Sears (OTCMKTS:SHLDQ) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Burlington Stores and Sears’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Burlington Stores -1.34% -7.61% -0.46% Sears N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Sears shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Burlington Stores shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 56.8% of Sears shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Burlington Stores has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sears has a beta of 2.43, indicating that its stock price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Burlington Stores and Sears’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Burlington Stores $7.29 billion 1.82 $465.12 million $7.41 27.10 Sears $16.70 billion 0.00 -$383.00 million N/A N/A

Burlington Stores has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sears.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Burlington Stores and Sears, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Burlington Stores 0 4 21 0 2.84 Sears 0 0 0 0 N/A

Burlington Stores presently has a consensus price target of $234.96, indicating a potential upside of 17.01%. Given Burlington Stores’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Burlington Stores is more favorable than Sears.

Summary

Sears beats Burlington Stores on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc. operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products. The company operates 736 stores in 45 states and Puerto Rico primarily under the name Burlington Stores. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, New Jersey.

About Sears

Sears Holdings Corporation operates as an integrated retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Kmart and Sears Domestic. The Kmart segment operates retail stores that offer a range of products, including consumer electronics, seasonal merchandise, outdoor living, toys, lawn and garden equipment, food and consumables, and apparel; and in-store pharmacies. It provides merchandise under the Jaclyn Smith, Joe Boxer, Route 66, Cannon, Adam Levine, Levi's, Lands' End, and Craftsman labels; Sears brand products, such as Kenmore and DieHard; and Kenmore-branded products. As of February 3, 2018, this segment operated approximately 432 Kmart stores. The Sears Domestic segment operates stores that provide appliances, consumer electronics/connected solutions, tools, sporting goods, outdoor living, lawn and garden equipment, apparel, footwear, jewelry, and accessories, as well as automotive services and products, such as tires, batteries, and home fashion products. It also offers parts and services to builders, developers, designers, and commercial and residential customers; parts and repair services for appliances, lawn and garden equipment, consumer electronics, floor care products, and heating and cooling systems; home improvement services, such as siding, windows, cabinet refacing, kitchen remodeling, roofing, carpet and upholstery cleaning, air duct cleaning, and garage door installation and repair; and protection agreements and product installation services. This segment provides merchandise under the Kenmore, DieHard, WallyHome, Bongo, Covington, Simply Styled, Everlast, Metaphor, Roebuck & Co., Outdoor Life, and Structure brands, as well as under the Craftsman, Roadhandler, and Levi's, brands. This segment operated 547 full-line stores and 23 specialty stores. Sears Holdings Corporation was founded in 1899 and is based in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. On October 15, 2018, Sears Holdings Corporation along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

