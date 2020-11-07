Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,657 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Cummins were worth $12,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 74.6% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 123.5% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 49.1% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 253.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMI. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cummins from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on Cummins from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cowen upped their target price on Cummins from $171.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Cummins from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Cummins in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.10.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $229.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.03 and a fifty-two week high of $233.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $217.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.97. The firm has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.20.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.16. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 34.82%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

