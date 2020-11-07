Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by ARP Americas LP

ARP Americas LP cut its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP’s holdings in Cummins were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cummins by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,302,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,748,000 after purchasing an additional 392,253 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cummins by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,658,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,151,000 after purchasing an additional 67,043 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,211,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,231,000 after purchasing an additional 10,440 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Cummins by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,116,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,760,000 after purchasing an additional 243,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Cummins by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,991,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,099,000 after purchasing an additional 615,357 shares during the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CMI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.10.

NYSE CMI opened at $229.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.97. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.03 and a 12 month high of $233.02. The company has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.20.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.83 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a $1.35 dividend. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.82%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

