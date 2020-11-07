CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,089 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 18,109 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up 2.0% of Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 22.4% in the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 99,595 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,471,000 after buying an additional 18,214 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth about $216,000. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% in the third quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 98,750 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,767,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 34.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,009 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $208,000. 75.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVS opened at $64.95 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $52.04 and a 1-year high of $77.03. The stock has a market cap of $79.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $67.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.54 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CVS shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.33.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

