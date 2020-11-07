Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) & Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Head-To-Head Survey

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) and Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and Synlogic’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deciphera Pharmaceuticals $25.00 million 136.18 -$192.26 million ($4.48) -13.48 Synlogic $2.22 million 31.24 -$51.37 million ($1.70) -1.19

Synlogic has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Deciphera Pharmaceuticals. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Synlogic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.6% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.2% of Synlogic shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of Synlogic shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and Synlogic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deciphera Pharmaceuticals N/A -43.12% -39.16% Synlogic -2,761.83% -38.34% -31.85%

Volatility & Risk

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Synlogic has a beta of 2.12, indicating that its share price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and Synlogic, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Deciphera Pharmaceuticals 0 4 9 0 2.69 Synlogic 0 1 3 0 2.75

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $71.85, suggesting a potential upside of 18.97%. Synlogic has a consensus price target of $11.33, suggesting a potential upside of 458.29%. Given Synlogic’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Synlogic is more favorable than Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Synlogic beats Deciphera Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is ripretinib for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas. The company is also developing immunokinase inhibitors comprising DCC-3014 that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of tenosynovial giant cell tumors; and Rebastinib, which is in Phase Ib/II trial to treat solid tumors, as well as to investigate in combination with chemotherapy for the treatment of multiple solid tumors. In addition, its preclinical stage drug candidate is DCC-3116 for the treatment of RAS mutant cancers. Deciphera has partnership with K2fly, which offers cloud monitoring platform, to create an integrated monitoring and governance platform for tailing storage facilities. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Synlogic

Synlogic, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria. The company is also developing SYNB1891, an intratumorally administered synthetic biotic medicine that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat solid tumors and lymphoma. It has a collaboration agreement with Ginkgo Bioworks for the development of synthetic biotic medicines. Synlogic, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

