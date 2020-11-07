Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $4.73 EPS

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.19 by ($4.73), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 778.32% and a negative return on equity of 45.90%.

NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $54.24 on Friday. Denali Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.39 and a 1 year high of $55.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.23 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.23.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DNLI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. BTIG Research cut Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.27.

In other news, insider Carole Ho sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total value of $1,236,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Schenkein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $501,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,261,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,689 shares of company stock worth $1,852,759. Corporate insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.