Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Price Target to $1,530.00

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $1,500.00 to $1,530.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.97% from the stock’s previous close.

MELI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $985.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,350.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,040.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,198.88.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,485.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $73.86 billion, a PE ratio of -437.02 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. MercadoLibre has a 1-year low of $422.22 and a 1-year high of $1,490.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,178.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,008.91.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.96) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,128.50, for a total value of $135,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alejandro Nicolas Aguzin sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,213.32, for a total transaction of $7,279,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 121.4% during the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

