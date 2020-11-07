Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Purchased by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 258.6% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in Diageo by 42.9% in the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Diageo in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Diageo by 39.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diageo in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. 10.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DEO shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Diageo in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diageo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.00.

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $138.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $88.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $100.52 and a 12-month high of $171.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.13.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

