Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $24.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of commercial properties leased to U.S. Government agencies through the U.S. General Services Administration. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is based in Washington, District of Columbia. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DEA. TheStreet downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 24th. ValuEngine raised Easterly Government Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Shares of Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $21.43 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.23 and a 200 day moving average of $23.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 214.30 and a beta of 0.45. Easterly Government Properties has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $29.69.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The business had revenue of $61.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.16 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.60% and a net margin of 3.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.67%.

In related news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 21,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $510,212.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,767,488.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total value of $127,950.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 16,029 shares in the company, valued at $410,182.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,750 shares of company stock worth $1,384,375 over the last ninety days. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 246.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

