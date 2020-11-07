Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Given New $118.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $110.00 to $118.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $105.63.

ETN opened at $109.96 on Wednesday. Eaton has a 52-week low of $56.42 and a 52-week high of $111.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $43.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.08.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. Eaton had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eaton will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.50%.

In other news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 3,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.42, for a total transaction of $315,120.74. Also, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.98, for a total value of $5,099,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 150,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,336,160.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,597 shares of company stock worth $9,550,626 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Eaton by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

