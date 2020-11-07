Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $90.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Entegris is a leading provider of materials management solutions to the microelectronics industry including, in particular, the semiconductor manufacturing and disk manufacturing markets. The company’s materials management solutions for the semiconductor industry assure the integrity of materials as they are handled, stored, processed and transported throughout the semiconductor manufacturing process. These solutions enable customers to protect their investment in work-in-process and finished devices. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Entegris from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Entegris from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Entegris from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Entegris from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $87.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.81 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Entegris has a 12 month low of $38.12 and a 12 month high of $87.79.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $481.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.79 million. Entegris had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Entegris will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 28th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 27th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.58%.

In other Entegris news, SVP Stuart Tison sold 3,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $268,626.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,991 shares in the company, valued at $4,971,102.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $68,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,498,687.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Entegris by 91.7% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 13,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 6,270 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 115.3% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 43,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after buying an additional 23,463 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 7.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 212,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,573,000 after buying an additional 14,996 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 16.1% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 76.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 9,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

