EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The energy exploration company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. EOG Resources had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of EOG opened at $34.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.13. EOG Resources has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $89.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.73 and its 200-day moving average is $45.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.12%.

EOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Truist decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $70.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $69.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.08.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

