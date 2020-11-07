Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Holdings Decreased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 23.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 58,307 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.11% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $11,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,754,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $506,148,000 after buying an additional 409,111 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,695,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $293,397,000 after buying an additional 327,985 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,009,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,486,000 after buying an additional 1,581,236 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,959,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,416,000 after buying an additional 252,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,773,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,832,000 after buying an additional 356,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELS stock opened at $61.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.97 and a 1 year high of $77.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 51.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.48.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $285.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th were issued a $0.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.55%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ELS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.33.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 19, 2020, we own or have an interest in 415 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 157,690 sites.

