Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Position Lifted by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 24.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,879,719 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 566,191 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises 3.5% of Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned about 0.10% of Facebook worth $754,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 6,224.9% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,959,790 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $821,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897,184 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $590,767,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Facebook by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,179,742 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,490,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431,190 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,807,293 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,362,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,327 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Facebook by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,619,692 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $794,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879,792 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total transaction of $29,354.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 498,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,583,197.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.18, for a total value of $112,114.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,957.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,719 shares of company stock valued at $9,621,254. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $293.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $835.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $304.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

FB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist increased their price objective on Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Facebook from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush raised their price target on Facebook from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.84.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

