Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by Rosenbaum Jay D.

Rosenbaum Jay D. increased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,498 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Facebook comprises approximately 1.7% of Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FB. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in Facebook by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 126,240 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,063,000 after purchasing an additional 21,945 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 4,476 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its position in Facebook by 123.6% in the 3rd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 27,898 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,306,000 after purchasing an additional 15,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB stock opened at $293.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $835.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $304.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $265.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.24, for a total value of $471,799.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.18, for a total transaction of $112,114.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,957.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,719 shares of company stock valued at $9,621,254 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FB. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.84.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

