Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by X Square Capital LLC

X Square Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,513 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. Facebook makes up about 3.9% of X Square Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $5,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FB. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Facebook by 262.5% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

FB opened at $293.41 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $304.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $835.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total transaction of $3,853,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.39, for a total transaction of $55,202.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,709.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,719 shares of company stock worth $9,621,254 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. UBS Group set a $330.00 price target on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.84.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

