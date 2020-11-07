FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 27th

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.77 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th.

NYSE:FDS opened at $335.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $327.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $322.97. FactSet Research Systems has a 1 year low of $195.22 and a 1 year high of $363.64. The company has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.78.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.34. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 54.21% and a net margin of 24.96%. The business had revenue of $383.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.74 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $298.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $293.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $264.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $285.50.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.68, for a total transaction of $620,352.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,983,446.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James J. Mcgonigle sold 7,711 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.43, for a total value of $2,517,101.73. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,793.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,409 shares of company stock valued at $6,089,322 in the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

