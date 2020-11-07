Gartner (NYSE:IT) Price Target Raised to $150.00 at Morgan Stanley

Gartner (NYSE:IT) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $139.00 to $150.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gartner from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Gartner from $126.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Gartner from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gartner currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $135.71.

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $147.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Gartner has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $165.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.47.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.38. Gartner had a return on equity of 41.19% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $995.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gartner will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total value of $281,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,443,316.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.89, for a total value of $131,413.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,674.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,405 shares of company stock worth $3,119,857. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,202,837 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $631,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,755 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 1,072.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 379,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $47,365,000 after buying an additional 346,740 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the second quarter valued at about $33,691,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 28.0% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 594,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $72,138,000 after buying an additional 130,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

