Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Given New $13.50 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $13.50 in a research note released on Wednesday, AR Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

GTES has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gates Industrial currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.72.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

GTES stock opened at $12.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Gates Industrial has a twelve month low of $5.42 and a twelve month high of $14.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.35 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.60.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.09. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $712.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gates Industrial will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Gates Industrial by 1.4% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Gates Industrial by 114.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Gates Industrial by 41.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Gates Industrial in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Gates Industrial by 0.5% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 666,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227 shares during the period. 99.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.