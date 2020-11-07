General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,682 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 7,755.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 675,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $100,975,000 after buying an additional 667,000 shares during the period. Abrams Bison Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,023,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,205,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 125.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 466,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $69,746,000 after buying an additional 259,850 shares during the period. Finally, Rovida Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,841,000. Institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total value of $652,939.02. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,800.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP William A. Moss sold 4,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total transaction of $653,057.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,099.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GD stock opened at $139.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $100.55 and a 52 week high of $190.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.41.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. Analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Argus cut shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.38.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.