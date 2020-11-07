General Motors (NYSE:GM) Upgraded to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

GM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on General Motors from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on General Motors from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on General Motors from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on General Motors from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on General Motors from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.78.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $37.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.97. The company has a market cap of $53.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.33. General Motors has a 12 month low of $14.32 and a 12 month high of $38.96.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $35.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 1.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other General Motors news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 8,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $293,328.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GM. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in General Motors by 758.0% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,287 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in General Motors by 29.8% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 714.6% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of General Motors by 377.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,951 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the second quarter worth $54,000. 77.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

