Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Position Lessened by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,202 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences makes up 1.2% of Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $7,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,264,000 after acquiring an additional 7,098 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 73,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after acquiring an additional 27,362 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 477,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,173,000 after acquiring an additional 84,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 116.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 106,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,722,000 after acquiring an additional 57,184 shares in the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GILD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.74.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $59.07 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.04 and a 1-year high of $85.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $74.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.60.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

