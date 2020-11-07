Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) PT Raised to $100.00

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) had its price target raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $96.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 33.33% from the stock’s current price.

GDDY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Godaddy from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Godaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Godaddy from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Godaddy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Godaddy from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.87.

GDDY opened at $75.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.51, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.93. Godaddy has a 1-year low of $40.25 and a 1-year high of $89.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Godaddy had a negative net margin of 15.72% and a positive return on equity of 50.04%. The business had revenue of $844.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Godaddy will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total value of $39,311.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,031.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 10,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total transaction of $807,470.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,731,465.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,639 shares of company stock worth $2,636,281 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Godaddy by 184.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 46,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 30,018 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Godaddy by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,055,000 after buying an additional 19,319 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Godaddy by 135.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 95,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,991,000 after buying an additional 54,786 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Godaddy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,792,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,566,000 after buying an additional 67,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Godaddy by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

