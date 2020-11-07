Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Shares Acquired by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,638,324 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares during the period. Golub Capital BDC accounts for about 9.6% of Lindbrook Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Lindbrook Capital LLC owned about 1.58% of Golub Capital BDC worth $34,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,287,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $271,295,000 after buying an additional 6,997,163 shares during the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC grew its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 1,639,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,105,000 after buying an additional 470,908 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. grew its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 1,995,912 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,252,000 after buying an additional 333,470 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,497,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,441,000 after buying an additional 300,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 189.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 439,866 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,124,000 after buying an additional 287,973 shares during the last quarter. 39.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on GBDC. TheStreet upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. BidaskClub lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Golub Capital BDC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.83.

In related news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub acquired 58,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.60 per share, with a total value of $736,180.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,901.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Golub acquired 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.45 per share, with a total value of $560,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,561,093.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 806,351 shares of company stock worth $10,300,367. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $13.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.59. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.08 and a 52-week high of $18.61.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The business had revenue of $73.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.14 million. Golub Capital BDC had a positive return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

