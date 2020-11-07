Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Shares Gap Down to $16.37

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.37, but opened at $14.55. Hanesbrands shares last traded at $13.37, with a volume of 83,549 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upgraded Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James decreased their price target on Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hanesbrands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.95.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.37.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 55.54% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.09%.

In other Hanesbrands news, insider W Howard Upchurch, Jr. sold 71,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $1,213,767.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 544,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,281,612.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Elizabeth Ziegler sold 12,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $205,857.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,085 shares in the company, valued at $685,051.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,600,378 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $169,995,000 after purchasing an additional 201,715 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 4.2% in the second quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 14,162,347 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $159,893,000 after purchasing an additional 574,082 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 33.9% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,256,501 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $93,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091,900 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 2.4% in the second quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,107,625 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $57,665,000 after purchasing an additional 119,340 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 121.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,978,851 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181,168 shares in the last quarter. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, socks, and hosiery, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

