HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) Receives $17.30 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.17.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HBT shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on HBT Financial from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub upgraded HBT Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd.

Shares of HBT stock opened at $12.28 on Wednesday. HBT Financial has a fifty-two week low of $9.11 and a fifty-two week high of $20.71. The stock has a market cap of $337.17 million and a P/E ratio of 8.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. HBT Financial had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 24.93%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HBT Financial will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.49%.

In related news, EVP Patrick F. Busch acquired 4,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.09 per share, for a total transaction of $53,836.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,238.29. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Fred L. Drake purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.21 per share, with a total value of $122,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $146,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 25,553 shares of company stock valued at $309,737.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HBT. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its holdings in HBT Financial by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 791,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,552,000 after buying an additional 207,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in HBT Financial by 168.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 193,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after buying an additional 121,191 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in HBT Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,019,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in HBT Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $465,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in HBT Financial by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 79,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 31,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.98% of the company’s stock.

HBT Financial Company Profile

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

