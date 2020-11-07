Head to Head Analysis: root9B (OTCMKTS:RTNB) and The Hackett Group (OTCMKTS:HCKT)

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) and root9B (OTCMKTS:RTNB) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.6% of The Hackett Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.3% of The Hackett Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.3% of root9B shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for The Hackett Group and root9B, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Hackett Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 root9B 0 0 0 0 N/A

The Hackett Group presently has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 24.14%. Given The Hackett Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe The Hackett Group is more favorable than root9B.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares The Hackett Group and root9B’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Hackett Group $282.47 million 1.54 $23.28 million $0.79 18.35 root9B N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

The Hackett Group has higher revenue and earnings than root9B.

Risk & Volatility

The Hackett Group has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, root9B has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares The Hackett Group and root9B’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Hackett Group 4.17% 13.38% 9.55% root9B N/A N/A N/A

Summary

The Hackett Group beats root9B on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc. operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content. The company's benchmarking services conduct studies in the areas of selling, general and administrative, finance, human resources, information technology, procurement, enterprise performance management, and shared services; and business transformation practices help clients to develop coordinated strategy for achieving performance enhancements across the enterprise. It also provides Oracle EEA solutions in the areas of core financial close and consolidation, integrated business planning, and reporting/advanced analytics. In addition, the company offers SAP Solutions, including planning, architecture, and vendor evaluation and selection through implementation, customization, testing, and integration; post-implementation support, change management, exception management, process transparency, system documentation, and end-user training; and off-shore application development, and application maintenance and support services. The company was formerly known as Answerthink, Inc. and changed its name to The Hackett Group, Inc. in 2008. The Hackett Group, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

root9B Company Profile

root9B Holdings, Inc. provides cybersecurity and business advisory services primarily in regulatory risk mitigation in the United States and internationally. The company's Cyber Solutions segment offers cyber security, advanced technology training, operational support, and consulting services. This segment provides cyber operations assessments, analysis and testing, cyber training, forensics, exploitation, and strategic defense planning services. Its Business Advisory Solutions segment offers anti-money laundering (AML) operational, investigative, and remediation services, as well as AML risk advisory and consulting services in the areas of risk, data, organizational change, and cyber. This segment also conducts high-end investigations with expertise in services ranging from complex financial crime and intellectual property issues to conduct anti-bribery investigations or due diligence on a potential partner or customer. root9B Holdings, Inc. serves Fortune 500 companies, medium-sized businesses, and governmental entities. The company was formerly known as root9B Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to root9B Holdings, Inc. in December 2016. root9B Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

