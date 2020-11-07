Head-To-Head Comparison: Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) & Emerge Energy Services (NYSE:EMESQ)

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) and Emerge Energy Services (OTCMKTS:EMESQ) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Centrus Energy and Emerge Energy Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centrus Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Emerge Energy Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Centrus Energy presently has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 85.57%. Given Centrus Energy’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Centrus Energy is more favorable than Emerge Energy Services.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.3% of Centrus Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 14.2% of Centrus Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Centrus Energy and Emerge Energy Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centrus Energy 22.41% -19.27% 13.95% Emerge Energy Services N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Centrus Energy and Emerge Energy Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centrus Energy $209.70 million 0.51 -$16.50 million ($2.54) -3.82 Emerge Energy Services $313.59 million 0.00 -$128.54 million N/A N/A

Centrus Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Emerge Energy Services.

Summary

Centrus Energy beats Emerge Energy Services on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants. Its LEU is a component that is used in the production of nuclear fuel for reactors to produce electricity. The Technical Solutions segment offers technical, manufacturing, engineering, procurement, construction, and operations services to public and private sector customers, including the American Centrifuge engineering and testing activities. The company was formerly known as USEC Inc. and changed its name to Centrus Energy Corp. in September 2014. Centrus Energy Corp. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

About Emerge Energy Services

Emerge Energy Services LP is engaged in owning, operation, acquisition and development of energy service assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two business segments: sand and fuel processing and distribution. Emerge Energy Services LP is based in Southlake, Texas.

