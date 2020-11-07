Head to Head Contrast: SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) and HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA)

SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) and HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares SunLink Health Systems and HCA Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SunLink Health Systems -2.38% -3.18% -1.86% HCA Healthcare 6.70% 2,032.72% 6.40%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SunLink Health Systems and HCA Healthcare’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SunLink Health Systems $47.81 million 0.18 -$1.14 million N/A N/A HCA Healthcare $51.34 billion 0.91 $3.51 billion $10.50 13.19

HCA Healthcare has higher revenue and earnings than SunLink Health Systems.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.3% of SunLink Health Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.3% of HCA Healthcare shares are held by institutional investors. 44.5% of SunLink Health Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of HCA Healthcare shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

SunLink Health Systems has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HCA Healthcare has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for SunLink Health Systems and HCA Healthcare, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SunLink Health Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A HCA Healthcare 0 3 16 0 2.84

HCA Healthcare has a consensus target price of $152.68, indicating a potential upside of 10.24%. Given HCA Healthcare’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe HCA Healthcare is more favorable than SunLink Health Systems.

Summary

HCA Healthcare beats SunLink Health Systems on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

SunLink Health Systems Company Profile

SunLink Health Systems, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates an 84-bed community hospital, which includes an 18-bed geriatric psychiatry unit and a 66-bed nursing home in Mississippi; as well as offers information technology services. This segment also owns unimproved lands. The Pharmacy segment offers institutional and non-institutional pharmacy services; and durable medical equipment products and services, which consist of the sale and rental of products for institutional clients or to patients in institutional settings and patient-administered home care, as well as retail pharmacy products and services. SunLink Health Systems, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services. It also operates psychiatric hospitals, which provide therapeutic programs comprising child, adolescent and adult psychiatric care, and adolescent and adult alcohol and drug abuse treatment and counseling. In addition, the company operates outpatient health care facilities consisting of freestanding ambulatory surgery centers, freestanding emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, physician practices, and various other facilities. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 184 hospitals and 123 freestanding surgery centers located in 21 states and England. HCA Healthcare Inc. has collaboration with Truli to give small and medium-size employers a new option for funding health care coverage in Florida markets. The company was formerly known as HCA Holdings, Inc. HCA Healthcare, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

