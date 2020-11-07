Head to Head Contrast: Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) versus RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK)

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) and Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for RCI Hospitality and Texas Roadhouse, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RCI Hospitality 0 0 0 0 N/A Texas Roadhouse 1 16 5 1 2.26

RCI Hospitality presently has a consensus price target of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.44%. Texas Roadhouse has a consensus price target of $66.27, indicating a potential downside of 8.09%. Given RCI Hospitality’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe RCI Hospitality is more favorable than Texas Roadhouse.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.0% of RCI Hospitality shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.3% of Texas Roadhouse shares are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of RCI Hospitality shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Texas Roadhouse shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

RCI Hospitality has a beta of 1.72, indicating that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Texas Roadhouse has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares RCI Hospitality and Texas Roadhouse’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RCI Hospitality -1.91% 4.89% 2.20% Texas Roadhouse 2.46% 6.79% 3.08%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares RCI Hospitality and Texas Roadhouse’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RCI Hospitality $181.06 million 1.20 $19.17 million $2.31 10.34 Texas Roadhouse $2.76 billion 1.82 $174.45 million $2.46 29.31

Texas Roadhouse has higher revenue and earnings than RCI Hospitality. RCI Hospitality is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Texas Roadhouse, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Texas Roadhouse beats RCI Hospitality on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

RCI Hospitality Company Profile

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club. Wholly-owned subsidiaries also operate restaurants and sports bars under the Bombshells Restaurant & Bar brand; and dance clubs under the Studio 80 brand. As of February 11, 2019, the company operated 46 units, including 39 nightclub units and 7 Bombshell units. In addition, it owns two national industry trade publications serving the adult nightclubs industry and the adult retail products industry; a national industry convention and tradeshow; and two national industry award shows, as well as approximately a dozen industry and social media Websites. The company founded in 1983 as Rick's Cabaret International, Inc., changed its name to RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. in August 2014, and is based in Houston, Texas.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

