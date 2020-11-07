Head-To-Head Review: Simulated Environment Concepts (OTCMKTS:SMEV) vs. Rogers Communications (OTCMKTS:RCI)

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) and Simulated Environment Concepts (OTCMKTS:SMEV) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Rogers Communications has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Simulated Environment Concepts has a beta of -0.38, indicating that its stock price is 138% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rogers Communications and Simulated Environment Concepts’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rogers Communications $11.36 billion 1.89 $1.54 billion $3.13 13.56 Simulated Environment Concepts N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Rogers Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Simulated Environment Concepts.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.5% of Rogers Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.6% of Simulated Environment Concepts shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Rogers Communications and Simulated Environment Concepts, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rogers Communications 0 3 6 0 2.67 Simulated Environment Concepts 0 0 0 0 N/A

Rogers Communications presently has a consensus target price of $64.63, indicating a potential upside of 52.24%. Given Rogers Communications’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Rogers Communications is more favorable than Simulated Environment Concepts.

Profitability

This table compares Rogers Communications and Simulated Environment Concepts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rogers Communications 11.89% 18.57% 4.80% Simulated Environment Concepts N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Rogers Communications beats Simulated Environment Concepts on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc. operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses. It provides its services to approximately 10.8 million subscribers. The Cable segment provides high-speed Internet, television, voice communication, and smart home monitoring services to consumers, businesses, governments, and wholesale resellers; and operates a transcontinental fiber-optic network that extends approximately 70,000 route kilometers, which provides voice and data communications and advanced services, including data centers and cloud computing to the enterprise, public sector, and carrier wholesale markets. Its service territory covers approximately 4.4 million homes. The Media segment owns the Toronto Blue Jays league baseball team and the Rogers Centre event venue; and offers television and radio broadcasting, multi-platform shopping experience, digital media, and publishing services. Rogers Communications Inc. was founded in 1920 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Simulated Environment Concepts Company Profile

Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. engages in the development and manufacture of medical, health, and wellness equipments in the United States and internationally. Its products include SpaCapsule, a robotic massage therapy system used for medical rehabilitation, relaxation, weight loss, slimming, cellulite management, and general wellness; and PTjetCapsule. The company also offers components, parts, accessories, and peripheral massage and health related items. Its products are used in various environments, such as corporate employee lounges, relaxation centers, gyms and health clubs, doctor's offices, hotels, tanning and beauty salons/spas, luxury accommodations, gulf clubs, ski lounges, shopping centers and malls, airports, cruise ships, luxury yachts, and homes. Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Miami, Florida.

