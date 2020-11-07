Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) & i-CABLE Communications (NASDAQ:ICABY) Head to Head Comparison

Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) and i-CABLE Communications (OTCMKTS:ICABY) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hemisphere Media Group and i-CABLE Communications’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hemisphere Media Group $149.39 million 2.52 -$3.37 million N/A N/A i-CABLE Communications $148.16 million 0.41 -$50.65 million N/A N/A

Hemisphere Media Group has higher revenue and earnings than i-CABLE Communications.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.6% of Hemisphere Media Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 52.0% of Hemisphere Media Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Hemisphere Media Group and i-CABLE Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hemisphere Media Group 0 0 0 0 N/A i-CABLE Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Hemisphere Media Group and i-CABLE Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hemisphere Media Group -10.85% -4.46% -2.04% i-CABLE Communications N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Hemisphere Media Group has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, i-CABLE Communications has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hemisphere Media Group beats i-CABLE Communications on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hemisphere Media Group Company Profile

Hemisphere Media Group Inc., the Spanish-language media company, operates broadcast and cable television networks, and digital content platforms. It operates Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 21 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; WAPA, a broadcast television network and television content producer; and WAPA.TV, a news and entertainment Website, as well as distributes WAPA2 Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico. The company also operates WAPA America, a cable television network that serves approximately 4.4 million subscribers in the United States; and Pasiones, a cable television network that offers telenovelas and serialized dramas to approximately 4.4 million subscribers in the United States and approximately 16.0 million subscribers in Latin America. In addition, it operates Centroamerica TV, a cable television network that offers news and entertainment, and soccer programming to approximately 4.3 million subscribers in the United States; and Television Dominicana, a cable television network that provides news and entertainment to approximately 2.3 million subscribers in the United States. Further, the company distributes content to broadcast and cable television networks; and OTT and SVOD platforms in Latin America. Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

i-CABLE Communications Company Profile

i-CABLE Communications Limited, an investment holding company, provides integrated communications services in Hong Kong. The company operates through Media, and Telecommunications segments. Its Media segment offers television subscription, domestic free television program, advertising, channel carriage, television relay, program licensing, theatrical release, and other related services. The company's Telecommunications segment includes operations related to broadband internet access, portal operations, and mobile content licensing; and telephony, network leasing, network construction, and mobile agency services, as well as other related businesses. It owns and operates wireline telecommunications network, which provides media and telecommunications services to approximately two million households. The company also produces television and multimedia content focusing on news, information, sports, and entertainment. In addition, it provides technical services; and film production, distribution, and licensing services. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Tsuen Wan, Hong Kong.

