Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (HOMB) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 9th

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This is an increase from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has raised its dividend by 48.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has a dividend payout ratio of 45.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) to earn $1.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.9%.

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HOMB opened at $16.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $21.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.58.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 12.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HOMB shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.