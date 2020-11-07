Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Bought by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 141,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 256,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,561,000 after acquiring an additional 54,848 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,170,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the period. 42.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on HRL shares. Argus started coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Hormel Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.71.

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $49.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of -0.04. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $39.01 and a 52 week high of $52.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.13.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 19th will be given a $0.2325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 16th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.45%.

In other Hormel Foods news, EVP Deanna T. Brady sold 52,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total value of $2,675,236.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,739,490.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Lori J. Marco sold 41,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total transaction of $2,144,516.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 76,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,922,685.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,810 shares of company stock valued at $6,121,365. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

