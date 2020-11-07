Horrell Capital Management Inc. Has $8.76 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,552 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot accounts for 4.1% of Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $8,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 138.5% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 243.9% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 201.6% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 138.8% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 34.0% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $284.24 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $292.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $278.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $260.17.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The Home Depot’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson started coverage on The Home Depot in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.13.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total transaction of $3,738,220.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,086,229.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total transaction of $13,953,633.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,341,836.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

