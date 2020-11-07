HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Strong Earnings

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $336.74 and last traded at $332.82, with a volume of 794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $326.07.

The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.15. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $228.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. HubSpot’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

HUBS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on HubSpot from $286.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on HubSpot from $328.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on HubSpot from $160.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on HubSpot from $275.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on HubSpot from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.67.

In other HubSpot news, insider Yamini Rangan sold 4,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.50, for a total transaction of $1,194,303.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,363,658. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.49, for a total value of $2,392,665.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 680,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,542,685.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,676 shares of company stock worth $10,089,114 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 61.3% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,131,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $253,760,000 after acquiring an additional 429,921 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,868,000. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 141,407 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,725,000 after buying an additional 40,846 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,749,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 1,675.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 36,039 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,085,000 after buying an additional 34,009 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $300.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.12. The stock has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of -227.57 and a beta of 1.65.

HubSpot Company Profile (NYSE:HUBS)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing, sales, and customer service software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

