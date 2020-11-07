Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target Raised to $496.00

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its target price upped by Smith Barney Citigroup from $469.00 to $496.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Humana from $473.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Humana from $388.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Truist lifted their target price on Humana from $455.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Humana from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Humana from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Humana has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $444.13.

HUM opened at $432.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $418.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $399.98. Humana has a 1 year low of $208.25 and a 1 year high of $474.70. The company has a market capitalization of $57.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.27. Humana had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $20.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.99%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HUM. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 28.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,882,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,056,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755,293 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 72.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,720,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $711,913,000 after acquiring an additional 724,288 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,438,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,435,158,000 after buying an additional 627,841 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,712,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 569.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 342,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $132,835,000 after buying an additional 291,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

