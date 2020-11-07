Humana (NYSE:HUM) PT Raised to $465.00

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $423.00 to $465.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $397.00 to $431.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $465.00 to $496.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a market perform rating and a $459.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $394.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Humana currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $444.13.

HUM stock opened at $432.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $57.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Humana has a 12-month low of $208.25 and a 12-month high of $474.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $418.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $399.98.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. Humana had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 26.70%. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.03 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Humana will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 13.99%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 34.2% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 19.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Humana by 3.6% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Humana by 0.8% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in Humana by 1.5% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

