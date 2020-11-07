(HYLN) (NYSE:HYLN) versus Blue Bird (NYSE:BLBD) Head to Head Comparison

(HYLN) (NYSE:HYLN) and Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

(HYLN) has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Bird has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares (HYLN) and Blue Bird’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio (HYLN) N/A N/A $2.32 million N/A N/A Blue Bird $1.02 billion 0.31 $24.30 million $1.49 7.93

Blue Bird has higher revenue and earnings than (HYLN).

Profitability

This table compares (HYLN) and Blue Bird’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets (HYLN) N/A 77.14% 1.63% Blue Bird 1.26% -39.67% 6.89%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for (HYLN) and Blue Bird, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score (HYLN) 0 2 0 0 2.00 Blue Bird 0 1 1 0 2.50

(HYLN) presently has a consensus price target of $24.50, indicating a potential upside of 8.50%. Blue Bird has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 43.82%. Given Blue Bird’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Blue Bird is more favorable than (HYLN).

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.6% of (HYLN) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.2% of Blue Bird shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Blue Bird shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Blue Bird beats (HYLN) on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

(HYLN) Company Profile

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. is blank check company. It intends to search for a target business in energy industry. Tortoise Acquisition was founded on November 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Leawood, KS.

Blue Bird Company Profile

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses. It sells its products through a network of dealers, as well as directly to fleet operators, the United States government, and state governments; and a parts distribution center. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Macon, Georgia.

