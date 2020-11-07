IAA (NYSE:IAA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IAA (NYSE:IAA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IAA, Inc. provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling and settlement administrative services. IAA, Inc. is based in Westchester, Illinois. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on IAA. Truist upped their price objective on IAA from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of IAA in a report on Sunday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of IAA from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of IAA from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.07.

Shares of NYSE:IAA opened at $61.38 on Wednesday. IAA has a 52 week low of $21.79 and a 52 week high of $62.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.53. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 49.90, a P/E/G ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.91.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $338.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.30 million. IAA had a net margin of 12.01% and a negative return on equity of 148.99%. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that IAA will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in IAA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IAA by 433.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of IAA in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAA during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IAA during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000.

About IAA

IAA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles in North America. It also provides auction services in the United Kingdom. The company, through its marketplaces, associate with insurance total loss vehicles, including vehicles from catastrophic events, as well as with noninsurance customers, such as dealerships, rental car companies, fleet lease companies, charitable organizations, and general public.

