II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Reaches New 52-Week High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $55.03 and last traded at $54.40, with a volume of 12394 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.43.

The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.29. II-VI had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $728.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 113.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IIVI shares. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of II-VI from $53.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of II-VI from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of II-VI from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of II-VI from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of II-VI from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. II-VI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.75.

In related news, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 2,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $120,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 29,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,571,022. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Francis J. Kramer sold 14,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $802,807.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 276,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,260,771.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIVI. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in II-VI by 1.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,553 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in II-VI by 0.3% in the third quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 119,316 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in II-VI by 25.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,024 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in II-VI by 98.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 956 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in II-VI by 4.6% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,845 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 97.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

II-VI Company Profile (NASDAQ:IIVI)

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

